Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years. Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of REYN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 358,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

