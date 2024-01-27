Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rheinmetall Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $73.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RNMBY

Rheinmetall Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.