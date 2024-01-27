RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.12. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 36,385 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies

(Get Free Report)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.