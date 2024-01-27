Robert W. Baird Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $566.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $482.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.50. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.