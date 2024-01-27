Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.8 %

HOOD opened at $10.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.40. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,201.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,766.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,233,549 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,151 over the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,337,000 after purchasing an additional 943,515 shares during the period. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.