Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Gregory Baszucki Sells 8,333 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $343,069.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $324,570.35.

Roblox Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. 4,355,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,672. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Financial raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Roblox by 949.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

