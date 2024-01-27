Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 240 ($3.05) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 235 ($2.99) to GBX 400 ($5.08) in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 229.33 ($2.91).

LON:RR opened at GBX 305.40 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,532.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.90.

In related news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £1,821.12 ($2,314.00). In related news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,821.12 ($2,314.00). Also, insider Helen McCabe purchased 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of £4,042 ($5,135.96) per share, for a total transaction of £12,126 ($15,407.88). Insiders bought a total of 119,575 shares of company stock valued at $32,675,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

