Roth Mkm Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $4.50

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Plug Power from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Plug Power from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plug Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

