Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $307.00

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 316.80 ($4.03). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 315.20 ($4.01), with a volume of 1,013,004 shares changing hands.

Rotork Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 307. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,626.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Rotork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.