Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $470.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $494.31.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,451. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.15. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 35,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.