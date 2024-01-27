Royal Bank of Canada Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $87.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.99. 3,720,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBO & Co. LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

