Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $87.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brown & Brown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

