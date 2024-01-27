RPC, Inc. (RES) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

RPC has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RPC to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

RPC Stock Performance

NYSE RES opened at $7.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.60. RPC has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $10.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RPC had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPC will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in RPC by 84.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in RPC by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

