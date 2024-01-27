RPC (NYSE:RES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.22 million. RPC had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.
RPC Trading Up 1.2 %
RES traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 3,076,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. RPC has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.60.
RPC Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RPC’s payout ratio is 17.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
