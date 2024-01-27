RTX (NYSE:RTX) Given New $96.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.82.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43. RTX has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RTX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $355,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

