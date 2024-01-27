Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$44,500.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total value of C$44,500.00.

Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rusoro Mining alerts:

On Thursday, January 18th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 3,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$2,520.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 71,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$57,510.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

Shares of RML opened at C$0.88 on Friday. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining ( CVE:RML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.