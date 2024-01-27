Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 6.8 %
SFE opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.25.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Safeguard Scientifics
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.