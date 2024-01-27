Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 6.8 %

SFE opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFE. State Street Corp lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

