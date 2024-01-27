Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 51.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,183 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter worth $10,264,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Safehold by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,135,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,135,000 after acquiring an additional 876,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safehold by 43.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,104,000 after buying an additional 645,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after buying an additional 443,049 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFE opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a current ratio of 38.91. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.29%.

SAFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

