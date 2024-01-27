SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Trading Down 3.4%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.67 and last traded at $54.67. 143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

