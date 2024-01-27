Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Insider Jubran N. Tanious Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

SVV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 393,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,916. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 5,798.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

