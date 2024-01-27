Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) vs. EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Financial Contrast

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Savers Value Village and EZCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.44 billion 2.00 $84.72 million N/A N/A EZCORP $1.05 billion 0.45 $38.46 million $0.52 16.63

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than EZCORP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35% EZCORP 3.67% 9.68% 4.89%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Savers Value Village and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Savers Value Village and EZCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 EZCORP 0 0 1 0 3.00

Savers Value Village currently has a consensus target price of $27.63, suggesting a potential upside of 54.24%. EZCORP has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.41%. Given EZCORP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Savers Value Village.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. It also retails merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. In addition, the company provides EZ+, a web-based application that allow customers to manage their pawn transactions, layaways, and loyalty rewards online. Further, it operates under the EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, GuatePrenda, and MaxiEfectivo brands. EZCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

