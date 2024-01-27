Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $276.25

Shares of Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 276.25 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 269 ($3.42). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.45), with a volume of 40,984 shares traded.
Schroder Income Growth Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of £188.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,180.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 276.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.07.
Schroder Income Growth Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Schroder Income Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,086.96%.
Schroder Income Growth Company Profile
Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.
