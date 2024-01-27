Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.82. 668,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,896. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

