Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

