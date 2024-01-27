Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Science Applications International by 266.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 24,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Science Applications International by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,562,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $130.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $136.05.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Articles

