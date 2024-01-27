Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average is $71.83. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,189,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $76,947,000 after purchasing an additional 571,633 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.