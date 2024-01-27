Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$10.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SES shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Secure Energy Services

Insider Activity

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

In related news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. In other news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$10.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$10.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6476131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Free Report

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.