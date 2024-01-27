Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Secure Trust Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

LON:STB traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 658 ($8.36). The stock had a trading volume of 27,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,577. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 669.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 638.70. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($6.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 822 ($10.44).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

