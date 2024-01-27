Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Select Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,922,000 after acquiring an additional 314,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $9,801,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Select Medical stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,491,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

