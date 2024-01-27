SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLS remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 826,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,054. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
About SELLAS Life Sciences Group
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
