SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ:SLS remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 826,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,054. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

