Sempra (NYSE:SRE) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin Sells 34,190 Shares

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 54.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 101.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

