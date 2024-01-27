Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Senmiao Technology Stock Up 9.5 %

AIHS stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.82%.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.