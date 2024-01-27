Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 128,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 91,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 232,972 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 232,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 59,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.