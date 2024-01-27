SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Ric Smith Sells 24,750 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $638,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at $11,810,165.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80.
- On Monday, December 4th, Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,416,896.52.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $351,507.60.
- On Friday, November 24th, Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $180,565.92.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $46,908.04.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $26.34. 3,207,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,527,786. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $27.97.
Institutional Trading of SentinelOne
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
