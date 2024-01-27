Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $366,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 649,656 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 14.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after purchasing an additional 460,989 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 335,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $19,373,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.20. 1,080,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,997. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,274.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

