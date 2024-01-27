Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 809,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.