Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $30.99. 2,518,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,957. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

