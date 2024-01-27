Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

WHR stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.96. 1,120,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,078. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

