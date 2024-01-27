Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 55.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 139.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,037,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

