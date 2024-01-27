Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $55,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NiSource by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,039,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,790,000 after buying an additional 223,303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NiSource by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 857,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,183 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NiSource by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,820,000 after buying an additional 204,322 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

