Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,507 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $642,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,508. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 31.13, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -148.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

