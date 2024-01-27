Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,483 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 12.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. 5,072,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.