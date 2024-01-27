Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. TCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. 3,230,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,731. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEAK

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.