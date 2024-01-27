Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. On average, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NRG

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.