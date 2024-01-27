Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,151 over the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Get Our Latest Report on GL

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $123.76. 609,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.75. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.