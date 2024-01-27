Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.68. 1,260,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,768. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

