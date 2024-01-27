Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,397.7% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

WYNN stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,621. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,209.28 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.16%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

