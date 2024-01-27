Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,226,375,000 after acquiring an additional 56,134,650 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 2,249.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,845 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $81.85. 792,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,340. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

