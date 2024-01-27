Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Boston Properties by 394.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,714. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BXP

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.