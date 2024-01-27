Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. 1,037,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 125.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

